Talk of Tokyo: LNG trio to test leverage in push to free-up purchases
* No meetings scheduled for buyers' club, but delegates watching
July 15 New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) said Monday it activated its demand response programs to reduce electricity usage in the New York City area as a heat wave blankets the region.
* No meetings scheduled for buyers' club, but delegates watching
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 3 Official numbers may suggest a rosier 2017 for China, but the bottom lines of the country's top consumer firms - from brewers to noodle makers and cinema chains - paint a patchy picture of spending in the world's second-largest economy.