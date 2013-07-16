By Scott DiSavino
July 16 Power companies and regional grid
operators in the U.S. Northeast said they have enough
electricity to keep air conditioners humming on the second day
of a brutal heat wave.
So far, the utilities and grid operators have not had to
take any major steps to keep the lights on.
They asked consumers to conserve power, deferred
non-essential equipment maintenance and activated demand
response programs to reduce energy usage in some areas.
Utilities across the region also boosted the number of crews
they have in the field so they can quickly restore any power
outages that may occur even though they have only encountered
small numbers of scattered outages over the past few days.
Next-day prices in PJM, New England and New York climbed
about 15 percent to the $130s per megawatt-hour for Wednesday,
which traders said is high but not unusually so when electric
usage is near record levels.
But this heat wave still has a few days to go.
Temperatures in New York City, the biggest metropolitan area
in the United States, reached 94 degrees F (34 C) on Monday.
They are expected to hit 95 F on Tuesday, Wednesday and
Thursday, and 94 on Friday before thunderstorms break the heat
wave on Saturday, weather forecaster AccuWeather.com said.
"As the heat continues to build throughout the week,
electricity demand is expected to increase significantly, which
is likely to result in tight system conditions," said Vamsi
Chadalavada, executive vice president and chief operating
officer of ISO New England, which operates the six-state New
England grid.
PJM, the biggest power grid in the nation, said it did "not
expect major problems," but told its power company members to
delay equipment maintenance for a second day in a row and on
Monday activated demand response programs in some areas.
Participants in demand response programs cut back on
electricity use by raising air conditioner thermostats, turning
off unnecessary lights and other equipment such as elevators,
and if available, running on-site generators to reduce the
amount of power needed from the grid.
PJM said peak demand Monday topped 151,100 megawatts and was
expected to reach about 156,000 MW on Tuesday, Wednesday and
Thursday before the heat wave starts to break in the Western
parts of its region.
One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.
PJM operates the grid serving 61 million people in 13
Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states from New Jersey to Illinois and
the District of Columbia.
NEW YORK AND NEW ENGLAND
In New York, the New York Independent System Operator
(NYISO) activated its demand response programs, which can reduce
power usage by more than 1,250 MW, for a second day in a row.
"We are expecting to meet Tuesday's peak demand and maintain
our operating reserve requirement over the peak hour," NYISO
spokesman Ken Klapp told Reuters.
NYISO forecast demand would peak at about 33,300 MW Tuesday
afternoon, which is close to the grid's all-time record of
33,939 MW set in 2006 before industrial and commercial companies
reduced power usage during the recession.
On Monday, the peak reached the highest level so far in 2013
at 32,703 MW, topping the 2012 record of 32,439 MW, NYISO said.
In New England, ISO New England forecast power usage would
reach 27,500 MW on Tuesday and 27,800 MW on Wednesday and
Thursday, just shy of the system's all-time peak of 28,130 MW
set in 2006. Last summer, usage peaked at 25,880 MW in July.
The biggest power companies in PJM include units of Duke
Energy Corp, Exelon Corp, FirstEnergy Corp
, American Electric Power Co Inc, Dominion
Resources Inc and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
.
The biggest power companies in New York include units of
Consolidated Edison Inc, National Grid Plc,
Iberdrola SA, Entergy Corp, TransCanada Corp
and NRG Energy Inc.
The biggest power companies in New England include units of
National Grid, Northeast Utilities, Iberdrola, NextEra
Energy Inc, Dominion, Entergy and Exelon.