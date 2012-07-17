* MISO seeks power from outside Midwest grid
* New York activates demand response program
* Con Edison ends voltage reduction
By Scott DiSavino
July 17 The demand for electricity in the U.S.
Midwest power grid could break the region's all-time record
Tuesday, as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners to
escape a brutal heat wave, the grid operator said on its
website.
Despite the high demand, all of the power grids in the U.S.
Midwest and Northeast said they had enough resources to keep the
lights on and the air conditioners humming this week.
In Chicago, temperatures hit 98 degrees on Monday and were
expected to hit 94 on Tuesday before dropping to near normal
levels in the mid 80s on Wednesday, AccuWeather.com said.
The Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator (MISO),
which operates the power grid in all or part of 11 U.S. Midwest
states and the province of Manitoba in Canada, forecast demand
could reach 98,300 megawatts (MW) on Tuesday. That is very close
to the system's all-time peak of 98,526 MW set in July 2011.
In New York City, high temperatures hit 91 degrees
Fahrenheit (33 Celsius) on Monday and were expected to reach 95
on Tuesday and 96 on Wednesday before falling to near normal
levels in the 80s on Thursday, according to AccuWeather.com.
New York power company Consolidated Edison, which
locked out its 8,000 member union workforce on July 1 due to a
contract dispute, said it ended a voltage reduction in some
Manhattan neighborhoods by early Tuesday.
Con Edison however continued to ask its 3.2 million
customers in New York metro area to conserve power during the
heat wave.
So far Tuesday morning, Con Edison said its system was
working fine and only 31 customers were without power, which is
very low for a utility of its size at any time of year.
Other power grids in the Northeast and Midwest forecast high
demand Tuesday and Wednesday but not record-breaking demand.
For a factbox on record peaks, see
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
To take some of the stress off the grids, the operators have
already asked generators and transmission owners to put off
unnecessary maintenance. Some local utilities, like Con Edison,
have called on consumers to conserve power during the heat wave.
MIDWEST LOOKING FOR POWER
In the Midwest, the MISO also asked generators in
neighboring grids to sell power into the MISO system starting on
Tuesday.
Earlier this month, when generators outside the MISO have
sold power into the Midwest grid, real-time power prices have
jumped sharply, briefly exceeding $1,000 per megawatt-hour.
By Tuesday afternoon, however real-time prices in the major
MISO hubs were still in the $40s.
In addition, the New York ISO, which operates the grid in
the state, and some utilities have already called on customers
who participate in demand response programs to reduce power
usage.
Earlier this summer, the New York ISO said it got over 1,000
MW of power reductions from its demand response programs.
ISO New England and PJM, the biggest power grid in the
United States serving over 60 million people in all or parts of
13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the District of Columbia,
said they had not yet activated their demand response programs
and were not planning to do so during this heat wave.
Demand response programs pay consumers to cut back on
electric use during peak times or when power prices are high by
shutting off unnecessary lights, elevators and other equipment,
reducing air conditioning and even turning on backup generators
to reduce the amount of power they take from the grid.
The biggest power companies in the regions baking in the
latest heat wave include units of Duke Energy, Exelon
Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, American Electric Power
Co Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, Con Edison, National
Grid PLC and Northeast Utilities.