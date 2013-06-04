June 4 The U.S. Department of Interior said
Tuesday its Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will hold
the first ever competitive lease sale for renewable energy in
federal waters south of Rhode Island and Massachusetts on July
31.
The Interior Department said in a release BOEM will auction
commercial wind energy leases to 164,750 acres located about 9.2
nautical miles south of Rhode Island.
BOEM said it will auction the area as two leases - the
97,500 acre North Lease and the 67,250 acre South Lease.
According to a report recently released by the Department of
Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the North Lease
has the potential for installed capacity of 1,955 megawatts
(MW), and the South Lease, 1,440 MW.
Together, the Interior Department said these areas could
support enough electricity to power more than 1 million homes.
BOEM will auction the lease areas simultaneously and said it
will consider nonmonetary and monetary factors. Nonmonetary
factors mentioned by the BOEM are whether a bidder holds a joint
development agreement or a power purchase agreement.
Deepwater Wind has a joint development agreement with Rhode
Island and wants to build two wind farms off Rhode Island. A
30-MW wind farm in state waters off Block Island, and a 1,000-MW
wind farm in the federal waters covered by this auction.
The BOEM said the nonmonetary phase of the auction will
begin on July 29 and the monetary phase on July 31.
BOEM said companies eligible to participate in the auction
include wind power units of Deepwater Wind, Electricite de
France SA, Energy Management Inc (which owns Cape
Wind), Fishermen's Energy LLC, Iberdrola SA, Neptune
Wind LLC, Sea Breeze Energy LLC, U.S. Mainstream Renewable Power
(Offshore) Inc, and US Wind Inc.
The first federal lease to build a commercial wind farm went
to Cape Wind in 2010 for its planned 468-MW project south of
Cape Cod. Cape Wind said on its web site it is in the project
financing phase and expects to start construction by the end of
the year with part of the project entering service in 2015 and
the rest in 2016.
Massachusetts units of National Grid Plc and
Northeast Utilities have agreed to buy power from Cape
Wind.
Separately, the Department of Interior this week also
approved of three renewable energy projects in Arizona and
Nevada capable of generating 520 MW.
Boulder Solar Power LLC's 350-MW Midland solar photovoltaic
project and TerraGen Power LLC's 70-MW New York Canyon
geothermal project are in Nevada, while SolarReserve LLC's
100-MW Quartzsite solar thermal project is in Arizona.