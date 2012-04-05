April 5 ITC Holdings Corp will turn on power
transmission equipment along the Michigan-Ontario border on Thursday which is
expected to improve power flow reliability.
The long awaited phase angle regulator (PAR) transformers are designed to
improve the reliability of the transmission system by controlling unscheduled
flows of power around Lake Erie, which could save consumers around the lake in
Ontario, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York millions in electric costs.
The following is a timeline for the PARs:
1975 - Ontario Hydro's Keith PAR in Ontario enters
service. This is the first of the five PARs
on the Michigan-Ontario interface and was
originally installed to control local flows
between Michigan and Ontario
Early 1990s - Unscheduled power flows on the transmission
lines in Ontario, known as the Lake Erie loop
flow, increase significantly, using up
transmission capacity and leading to
curtailments of power transfers between
Ontario, New York and Michigan
1998 - Detroit Edison, the former parent of ITC, and
the former Ontario Hydro develop plans for
Detroit Edison to install a PAR at Bunce
Creek in Michigan and Ontario Hydro to
install two PARs at Lambton in Ontario. The
Lambton PARs are for two separate lines that
connect the Ontario and Michigan grids.
Ontario Hydro is later broken into several
companies, including transmission firm Hydro
One
1998 - Detroit Edison applies with U.S. Department of
Energy to modify a presidential permit to
allow for installation of the Bunce Creek PAR
2000 - Swiss-Swedish multinational ABB
delivers first PAR to Lambton
2000 - Department of Energy grants presidential permit
to ITC for Bunce Creek PAR
2001 - First PAR at Lambton fails, has to be
returned to ABB for rebuild
2002 - ABB delivers second PAR to Lambton
2003 - The original Bunce Creek PAR, also
made by ABB, fails while in service in March.
Shortly afterward, the tower supporting the
Canadian side of the Bunce Creek-Scott
transmission line collapses in bad weather
2005 - ABB delivers first PAR back to Lambton, Hydro
One says it is ready to operate the Lambton
PARs
2006 - The tower and line for the Bunce Creek-Scott
line are replaced. ITC orders two new PARs
from Smit Transformer of the Netherlands to
replace Bunce Creek PAR that failed in 2003
2008 - New York Independent System Operator says Lake
Erie loop flow costs state's market almost $100
million in first seven months of the year. The
ISO said PARs would have helped reduce transmission
congestion
2008-2009 - Smit Transformer delivers the two PARS to
Bunce Creek
2009 - ITC applies with Department of Energy
to amend presidential permit to replace the
failed Bunce Creek PAR with two PARs
2010 - ITC completes installation of new Bunce Creek
PARs
Aug 2011 - ITC and Midwest ISO complete operating
agreements with Ontario power grid operator
IESO and Hydro One
2011 - ITC and Midwest ISO working on cost-allocation
agreement with New York ISO and PJM power
grid operators before FERC, and settlement
for presidential permit before the Department
of Energy
Q1 2012 - Department of Energy approves of presidential
permit.
Q2 2012 - ITC turns on the Bunce Creek PARs. Cost allocation
dispute between ITC, MISO, PJM and New York ISO
at FERC ongoing.