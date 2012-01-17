* Dec gas use jumps 32 pct to 4.98 mln T LNG equivalent * Crude usage quadruples to 282,000 bpd * Fuel oil burn nearly doubles to 276,000 bpd * Utilities trying to compensate for low nuclear run rate * Public faith in atomic power decimated by Fukushima crisis (Adds detail, links, tables) TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's 10 utilities used a record amount of gas in generating power in December, industry data showed on Tuesday, as they tried to compensate for very low nuclear plant utilisation rates in the aftermath of the Fukushima crisis. No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been restarted since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi plant, 200 km northeast of Tokyo, fanning public safety fears. The gas burn at the country's utilities reached 4.98 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent, while crude oil consumption quadrupled to 282,000 barrels per day, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed. Four nuclear reactors entered maintenance shutdowns last month, cutting the average nuclear plant utilisation rate to a fresh record low of 15.2 percent (For details on fuel use and imports, see table below) Japan's generated 83.65 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in December, down 1.3 percent from a year earlier, matching a Reuters projection, as power saving efforts by companies and households offset robust demand for heating due to colder weather, federation officials said. The government hopes to rebuild public confidence and clear the way to restarting reactors through newly-required stress tests to gauge their resilience to severe incidents. Tokyo is also reviewing its energy policy, which before the quake was highly dependent on expanding nuclear capacity, aiming to shape a new one by August. Following is a table of total energy purchases and consumption by the utilities for last month, according to the federation data. (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in barrels; LNG and coal in tonnes): Fuel oil and crude are translated to barrels from kilolitres. (One kilolitre equals about 6.2898 barrels) Purchase Nov-11 Dec-10 Dec-11 yr/yr % Coal 3,538,392 4,944,751 4,291,992 -13.2 Fuel oil 6,276,390 3,599,998 8,315,109 131.0 Crude 6,202,969 1,671,615 8,517,113 409.5 LNG 4,509,371 3,945,089 5,021,856 27.3 Consumption Nov-11 Dec-10 Dec-11 yr/yr % Coal 4,137,973 4,590,624 4,744,200 3.3 Fuel oil 6,104,679 2,928,424 8,546,976 191.9 Crude 7,050,576 1,733,563 8,737,413 404.0 LNG 4,105,102 3,762,716 4,981,194 32.4 Naphtha 524 0 229 n/a (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)