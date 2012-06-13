* Fossil fuel burn rises as nuclear output falls to zero * Gas burn hits 4.41 mln T equivalent, record for May * Oil burn up 157 pct to 462,000 bpd (Adds details) TOKYO, June 13 Japan's 10 utilities consumed 22 percent more natural gas equivalent for power generation in May from a year ago, setting a monthly record as all of the country's nuclear power plants are shut on safety concerns, industry data showed on Wednesday. The utilities burned 4.41 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month, a record for May, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed. Consumption of fuel oil and crude oil was up 157 percent at 462,000 barrels per day from a year ago, the data showed. The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant sparked by last March's earthquake and tsunami has shredded public faith in atomic power and prevented the restart of reactors shut for routine checks. The 10 utilities generated 69.10 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in May, up 0.2 percent from a year earlier, matching a Reuters projection. Japan's nuclear power output fell to zero for the first time in 42 years in early May, and Kansai Electric is projected to face a severe power shortage, though worries over rolling blackouts are subsiding as it is close to getting the formal go-head to restart its Ohi nuclear plant. The ratio of nuclear power, which had accounted for about 30 percent of Japan's electricity demand before the Fukushima crisis, fell to a 34-year low of 10.7 percent in the financial year ended March 31, the federation said. Following is a table of total energy purchases and consumption by the utilities for last month, according to the federation data (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in barrels; LNG and coal in tonnes): Fuel oil and crude are translated to barrels from kilolitres. (One kilolitre equals about 6.2898 barrels) Purchase Apr-12 May-11 May-12 yr/yr % Coal 3,587,424 3,141,350 3,488,605 11.1 Fuel oil 8,243,242 3,269,966 7,930,759 142.5 Crude 9,111,367 3,167,839 8,912,125 181.3 Total oil 17,354,609 6,437,805 16,842,883 161.6 LNG 4,714,972 3,697,211 4,717,359 27.6 Consumption Apr-12 May-11 May-12 yr/yr % Coal 3,393,389 3,203,382 3,240,844 1.2 Fuel oil 7,276,575 2,545,966 6,848,749 169.0 Crude 7,620,816 3,023,740 7,482,692 147.5 Total oil 14,897,391 5,569,706 14,331,441 157.3 LNG 4,556,979 3,609,136 4,411,805 22.2 Naphtha 0 964 39 -96.0 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson and Ed Lane)