TOKYO, June 13 Nuclear power accounted for a 34-year low of 10.7 percent of Japan's power demand in the financial year ended March 31, as gas-fired generation rose to a record-high share of nearly 40 percent to fill the void, the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan survey showed on Wednesday. Gas-fired power output also rose to a record high of 377.2 billion kilowatt-hours in 2011/12, the data showed. The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant sparked by last year's earthquake and tsunami has shredded public faith in atomic power and prevented the restart of reactors shut for routine checks. Following is a table of electricity generation for 2011/12 by the 10 main utilities including power bought from independent power producers by power source. Power source bln kWh Yr/Yr % Share General hydro 77.7 0.5 8.1 Pumped hydro 8.6 1.2 0.9 Total hydro 86.3 0.6 9.0 Coal 239.2 -4.7 25.0 LNG 377.2 28.1 39.5 Oil 122.2 89.5 12.8 LPG, etc 15.0 38.9 1.6 Total fossil fuel 753.6 21.4 78.9 Nuclear 101.8 -64.7 10.7 Renewable 13.3 15.7 1.4 Total 955.0 -5.1 100.0 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Lane)