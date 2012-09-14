TOKYO, Sept 14 Japan's 10 utilities consumed 5.8
percent more natural gas in August than a year earlier in
generating electricity to compensate for a record-low nuclear
plant utilisation rate, industry data showed on Friday.
The utilities burned 5.09 million tonnes of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 4.81
million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of
Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.
They generated 85.83 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity
in August, up 2.0 percent from a year earlier, in line with
expectations for a 2.1 percent rise in a Reuters projection.
