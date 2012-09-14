* Fossil fuel burn remains robust after 2011 earthquake * Fuel oil, crude burn total up 46 pct at 384,000 bpd * LNG consumption highest since January's record peak (Adds details, tables) TOKYO, Sept 14 Japan's 10 utilities consumed 6 percent more natural gas in August than a year earlier in generating electricity as all but two of the nation's nuclear reactors remain shut amid safety concerns, industry data showed on Friday. The utilities burned 5.09 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 4.81 million tonnes a year earlier, the highest since a record-peak of 5.23 million tonnes in January, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed. They generated 85.83 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in August, up 2.0 percent from a year earlier, as hotter weather than last year pushed up demand for air conditioning. Appetite was capped, however, by a widespread push to save power in the wake of last year's atomic disaster in the country's northeast. The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami has shredded public faith in atomic power and prevented the restart of most reactors shut for routine checks. Two reactors operated by Kansai Electric Power Co resumed operations in July, but no timetable has been set for restart of other facilities. Following is a table of total energy purchases and consumption by the utilities for last month, according to the federation data (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in barrels; LNG and coal in tonnes): Fuel oil and crude are translated to barrels from kilolitres.(One kilolitre equals about 6.2898 barrels) Purchase Jul-12 Aug-11 Aug-12 yr/yr % Coal 4,661,632 4,939,328 4,487,912 -9.1 Fuel oil 7,780,344 6,269,427 8,984,388 43.3 Crude 4,802,954 5,906,814 6,980,621 18.2 Total oil 12,583,298 12,176,241 15,965,009 31.1 LNG 5,078,622 5,284,303 5,305,665 0.4 Naphtha 0 0 0 Consumption Jul-12 Aug-11 Aug-12 yr/yr % Coal 4,731,391 4,551,263 4,722,139 3.8 Fuel oil 7,863,829 6,666,351 9,854,066 47.8 Crude 5,743,833 5,227,918 7,484,252 43.2 Total oil 13,607,662 11,894,270 17,338,318 45.8 LNG 4,722,557 4,811,520 5,086,252 5.7 Naphtha 40 0 52 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson and Joseph Radford)