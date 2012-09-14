* Fossil fuel burn remains robust after 2011 earthquake
* Fuel oil, crude burn total up 46 pct at 384,000 bpd
* LNG consumption highest since January's record peak
TOKYO, Sept 14 Japan's 10 utilities consumed 6
percent more natural gas in August than a year earlier in
generating electricity as all but two of the nation's nuclear
reactors remain shut amid safety concerns, industry data showed
on Friday.
The utilities burned 5.09 million tonnes of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 4.81
million tonnes a year earlier, the highest since a record-peak
of 5.23 million tonnes in January, data from the Federation of
Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.
They generated 85.83 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity
in August, up 2.0 percent from a year earlier, as hotter weather
than last year pushed up demand for air conditioning.
Appetite was capped, however, by a widespread push to save
power in the wake of last year's atomic disaster in the
country's northeast.
The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant triggered
by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami has shredded public
faith in atomic power and prevented the restart of most reactors
shut for routine checks.
Two reactors operated by Kansai Electric Power Co
resumed operations in July, but no timetable has been
set for restart of other facilities.
Following is a table of total energy purchases and
consumption by the utilities for last month, according to the
federation data (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in
barrels; LNG and coal in tonnes):
Fuel oil and crude are translated to barrels from
kilolitres.(One kilolitre equals about 6.2898 barrels)
Purchase Jul-12 Aug-11 Aug-12 yr/yr %
Coal 4,661,632 4,939,328 4,487,912 -9.1
Fuel oil 7,780,344 6,269,427 8,984,388 43.3
Crude 4,802,954 5,906,814 6,980,621 18.2
Total oil 12,583,298 12,176,241 15,965,009 31.1
LNG 5,078,622 5,284,303 5,305,665 0.4
Naphtha 0 0 0
Consumption Jul-12 Aug-11 Aug-12 yr/yr %
Coal 4,731,391 4,551,263 4,722,139 3.8
Fuel oil 7,863,829 6,666,351 9,854,066 47.8
Crude 5,743,833 5,227,918 7,484,252 43.2
Total oil 13,607,662 11,894,270 17,338,318 45.8
LNG 4,722,557 4,811,520 5,086,252 5.7
Naphtha 40 0 52
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson and
Joseph Radford)