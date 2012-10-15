* Fossil fuel burn remains robust after 2011 earthquake * Fuel oil, crude burn total up 50.7 pct at 523,000 bpd * LNG consumption last month highest for month of Sept (Adds detail, table) TOKYO, Oct 15 Japan's 10 power utilities consumed 3.2 percent more natural gas in September than a year earlier in generating electricity to make up for a fall in nuclear power generation, industry data showed on Monday. The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami has shredded public faith in atomic power and prevented the restart of most reactors shut for routine checks. The utilities burned 4.50 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 4.36 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed. That marked their largest-ever LNG usage for the month of September, but was below a record monthly volume hit in January this year at 5.23 million tonnes. They generated 76.53 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in September, down 0.4 percent from a year earlier, as continued energy saving efforts tempered demand for air conditioning in a month with higher temperatures than an ordinary year, a federation official said at a news conference. Two nuclear reactors operated by Kansai Electric Power Co resumed operations in July, but no timetable has been set for restart of other facilities. Following is a table of total energy purchases and consumption by the 10 regionally dominant utilities for last month, according to the federation data (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in barrels; LNG and coal in tonnes): Fuel oil and crude are translated to barrels from kilolitres. (One kilolitre equals about 6.2898 barrels) Purchase Aug-12 Sep-11 Sep-12 yr/yr % Coal 4,487,912 3,999,789 4,351,085 8.8 Fuel oil 8,984,388 5,844,753 9,073,483 55.2 Crude 6,980,621 5,088,423 7,374,375 44.9 Total oil 15,965,009 10,933,176 16,447,858 50.4 LNG 5,305,665 4,517,101 4,513,961 -0.1 Naphtha 0 0 0 n.a. Consumption Aug-12 Sep-11 Sep-12 yr/yr % Coal 4,722,139 4,119,876 4,323,832 5.0 Fuel oil 9,854,066 5,843,067 8,938,246 53.0 Crude 7,484,252 4,564,734 6,742,295 47.7 Total oil 17,338,318 10,407,801 15,680,541 50.7 LNG 5,086,252 4,361,639 4,499,728 3.2 Naphtha 52 0 0 n.a. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson and Joseph Radford)