* Utilities consume record amount of gas in Jan * Firms compensating for low nuclear utilisation rate * Fukushima crisis fanned public fears on atomic power (Adds detail, table) TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's 10 utilities consumed a record amount of gas for power generation in January, industry data showed on Monday, as they looked to compensate for dwindling nuclear plant utilisation rates in the aftermath of the Fukushima crisis. The utilities burned 5.23 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month, up 27.1 percent year-on-year, while total consumption of direct-burn crude and fuel oil more than doubled to 637,000 barrels per day, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed. Only three of the country's 54 nuclear reactors were in operation at the end of January, as no reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been restarted since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi plant, 200 km northeast of Tokyo, fanning public safety fears. Japan's utilities generated 87.43 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in January, down 5.3 percent from a year earlier, in line with expectations for a 5.2 percent fall in a Reuters projection. Three nuclear reactors entered maintenance shutdowns last month, cutting the average nuclear plant utilisation rate to a fresh record low of 10.3 percent. Following is a table of total energy purchases and consumption by the utilities for last month, according to the federation data (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in barrels; LNG and coal in tonnes): Fuel oil and crude are translated to barrels from kilolitres. (One kilolitre equals about 6.2898 barrels) Purchase Dec-11 Jan-11 Jan-12 yr/yr % Coal 4,291,992 4,742,150 5,309,841 12.0 Fuel oil 8,315,109 3,583,060 9,481,735 164.6 Crude 8,517,113 3,063,302 8,398,065 174.2 LNG 5,021,856 3,729,421 5,189,890 39.2 Naphtha - 0 0 n/a Consumption Dec-11 Jan-11 Jan-12 yr/yr % Coal 4,744,200 5,214,741 4,780,810 -8.3 Fuel oil 8,546,976 4,708,582 10,283,150 118.4 Crude 8,737,413 4,392,702 9,455,639 115.3 LNG 4,981,194 4,119,179 5,234,278 27.1 Naphtha 229 0 260 n/a (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)