* All nuclear power plants halted power generation in May * Gas burn hits 4.56 mln T equivalent, record for April * Oil burn more than triples to 497,000 bpd in April (Adds details, tables, links) TOKYO, May 16 Japan's 10 utilities consumed 33 percent more natural gas equivalent for electricity generation in April compared to the same month a year ago to compensate for the lack of nuclear power, industry data showed on Wednesday. They burned a record 4.56 million tonnes of liquefied natu1ral gas (LNG) equivalent last month, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed. Consumption of fuel oil and crude oil was up 235 percent at 497,000 barrels per day from a year ago, the data showed. The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant sparked by last March's earthquake and tsunami has shredded public faith in atomic power and prevented the restart of reactors shut for routine checks. Japan's nuclear power output has fallen to zero this month for the first time in 42 years, and three of nine utilities that have nuclear plants project power shortage this summer. Nuclear power accounted for about 30 percent of Japan's electricity demand before the Fukushima crisis. The utilities generated 70.99 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in April, up 2.7 percent from a year earlier, matching a Reuters' projection. Following is a table of total energy purchases and consumption by the utilities for last month, according to the federation data (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in barrels; LNG and coal in tonnes): Fuel oil and crude are translated to barrels from kilolitres. (One kilolitre equals about 6.2898 barrels) Purchase Mar-12 Apr-11 Apr-12 yr/yr % Coal 4,497,471 3,481,294 3,587,424 3.0 Fuel oil 9,036,549 3,177,582 8,243,242 159.4 Crude 8,123,459 2,825,152 9,111,367 222.5 Total oil 17,160,008 6,002,734 17,354,609 189.1 LNG 5,529,141 3,656,449 4,714,972 28.9 Naphtha - 0 0 n/a Consumption Mar-12 Apr-11 Apr-12 yr/yr % Coal 4,420,502 3,256,631 3,393,389 4.2 Fuel oil 8,402,764 1,943,429 7,276,575 274.4 Crude 7,948,433 2,500,560 7,620,816 204.8 Total oil 16,351,197 4,443,989 14,897,391 235.2 LNG 5,039,257 3,417,227 4,556,979 33.4 Naphtha 34 44 0 -100.0 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Nobuhiro Kubo and Miral Fahmy)