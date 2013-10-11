(Adds details and table) TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's regional power monopolies burned 24 percent more thermal coal in September than a year earlier as the last of the country's 50 nuclear reactors shut down for safety checks after the Fukushima disaster, industry data showed on Friday. The 10 utilities burned 5.37 million tonnes of thermal coal last month, up from 4.32 million a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed. It was the highest for September, but below a record 5.7 million tonnes in August. The utilities have been ramping up coal use to cut a fuel import bill that pushed Japan into a record trade deficit last year, with its nuclear reactors remaining offline for safety checks following the Fukushima nuclear disaster. For the April-September period, the first six months of Japan's 2013 fiscal year, coal use hit a record, reaching 28.90 million tonnes. The previous record was 25.82 million in the corresponding 2008 period. The power companies generated 73.37 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in September, down 4.1 percent from a year earlier, in line with expectations for a fall of 3.8 percent, in a Reuters projection.. They burned 4,436,639 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month, down from 4,499,728 tonnes a year earlier. Japan halted power generation from nuclear energy on Sept 15, going nuclear power-free for just the third time in more than four decades, and with no firm date for re-starting an energy source that has provided about 30 percent of electricity to the world's third-largest economy. Here is a table of the power firms' consumption and purchases last month. Coal and LNG are in tonnes, while crude and fuel oil are in barrels. Consumption Sept-13 Aug-13 Sept-12 yr/yr % Coal 5,367,552 5,695,890 4,323,832 24.1 Fuel oil 4,064,538 7,109,606 8,938,246 -54.5 Crude 3,197,344 7,130,117 6,742,295 -52.6 Total oil 7,261,882 14,239,724 15,680,541 -53.7 LNG 4,436,639 5,031,322 4,499,728 -1.4 Naphtha 0 0 0 Purchase Sept-13 Aug-13 Sept-12 yr/yr % Coal 5,409,677 4,973,403 4,351,085 24.3 Fuel oil 4,568,603 7,009,743 9,073,483 -49.6 Crude 3,853,496 6,342,219 7,374,375 -47.7 Total oil 8,422,099 13,351,962 16,447,858 -48.8 LNG 4,554,077 5,128,285 4,513,961 0.9 Naphtha 0 0 0 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)