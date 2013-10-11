(Adds details and table)
TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's regional power monopolies
burned 24 percent more thermal coal in September than a year
earlier as the last of the country's 50 nuclear reactors shut
down for safety checks after the Fukushima disaster, industry
data showed on Friday.
The 10 utilities burned 5.37 million tonnes of thermal coal
last month, up from 4.32 million a year earlier, data from the
Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed. It was
the highest for September, but below a record 5.7 million tonnes
in August.
The utilities have been ramping up coal use to cut a fuel
import bill that pushed Japan into a record trade deficit last
year, with its nuclear reactors remaining offline for safety
checks following the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
For the April-September period, the first six months of
Japan's 2013 fiscal year, coal use hit a record, reaching 28.90
million tonnes. The previous record was 25.82 million in the
corresponding 2008 period.
The power companies generated 73.37 billion kilowatt-hours
of electricity in September, down 4.1 percent from a year
earlier, in line with expectations for a fall of 3.8 percent, in
a Reuters projection..
They burned 4,436,639 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG)
equivalent last month, down from 4,499,728 tonnes a year
earlier.
Japan halted power generation from nuclear energy on Sept
15, going nuclear power-free for just the third time in more
than four decades, and with no firm date for re-starting an
energy source that has provided about 30 percent of electricity
to the world's third-largest economy.
Here is a table of the power firms' consumption and
purchases last month. Coal and LNG are in tonnes, while crude
and fuel oil are in barrels.
Consumption Sept-13 Aug-13 Sept-12 yr/yr %
Coal 5,367,552 5,695,890 4,323,832 24.1
Fuel oil 4,064,538 7,109,606 8,938,246 -54.5
Crude 3,197,344 7,130,117 6,742,295 -52.6
Total oil 7,261,882 14,239,724 15,680,541 -53.7
LNG 4,436,639 5,031,322 4,499,728 -1.4
Naphtha 0 0 0
Purchase Sept-13 Aug-13 Sept-12 yr/yr %
Coal 5,409,677 4,973,403 4,351,085 24.3
Fuel oil 4,568,603 7,009,743 9,073,483 -49.6
Crude 3,853,496 6,342,219 7,374,375 -47.7
Total oil 8,422,099 13,351,962 16,447,858 -48.8
LNG 4,554,077 5,128,285 4,513,961 0.9
Naphtha 0 0 0
