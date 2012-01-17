TOKYO Jan 17 Japan's 10 utilities consumed more natural gas in December than a year earlier to generate electricity to compensate for a record-low nuclear plant utilisation rate, industry data showed on Tuesday.

The utilities burned 4.98 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 3.76 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.

They generated 83.65 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in December, down 1.3 percent from a year earlier, matching a Reuters projection. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)