TOKYO Aug 13 Japan's 10 utilities consumed 4.9
percent more natural gas in July from a year earlier to generate
electricity, compensating for a near-zero utilisation rate at
nuclear plants, industry data showed on Monday.
The utilities burned 4.72 million tonnes of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 4.50
million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of
Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.
They generated 81.78 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity
in July, down 1.4 percent from a year earlier, in line with a
projection by Reuters.
