TOKYO Oct 15 Japan's 10 power utilities
consumed 3.2 percent more natural gas in September than a year
earlier in generating electricity to make up a fall in nuclear
power generation, industry data showed on Monday.
The utilities burned 4.50 million tonnes of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 4.36
million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of
Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.
It was their highest even volume of LNG usage for the month
of September.
They generated 76.53 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity
in September, down 0.4 percent from a year earlier, in line with
expectations for a 0.3 percent decline in a Reuters projection.
