TOKYO Oct 11 Japan's regional power monopolies
burned 24 percent more thermal coal in September than a year
earlier as the last of Japan's 50 nuclear reactors shut down for
safety checks after the Fukushima disaster, industry data showed
on Friday.
The utilities burned 5.37 million tonnes of thermal coal
last month compared with 4.32 million tonnes a year earlier,
data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan
showed.
The power companies generated 73.37 billion kilowatt-hours
of electricity in September, down 4.1 percent from a year
earlier, in line with expectations for a 3.8 percent fall in a
Reuters projection..
