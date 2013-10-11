TOKYO Oct 11 Japan's regional power monopolies burned 24 percent more thermal coal in September than a year earlier as the last of Japan's 50 nuclear reactors shut down for safety checks after the Fukushima disaster, industry data showed on Friday.

The utilities burned 5.37 million tonnes of thermal coal last month compared with 4.32 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.

The power companies generated 73.37 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in September, down 4.1 percent from a year earlier, in line with expectations for a 3.8 percent fall in a Reuters projection.. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Paul Tait)