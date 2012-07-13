* Utilities burn 4.26 mln T of LNG equivalent in June * Generates 70.46 bln kilowatt-hours electricity, down y/y * Oil burn up 132 percent to 469,000 bpd (Adds details, table) TOKYO, July 13 Japan's 10 utilities consumed a record volume of natural gas to generate power in June, industry data showed on Friday, as all of the country's 50 nuclear reactors were shut throughout the month for the first time since 1970. The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant sparked by last March's devastating earthquake and tsunami shredded public faith in atomic power and prevented the restart of reactors shut for routine checks, resulting in a fall in the number of online reactors to zero by early May. But the uptrend in fossil fuel usage could be capped in July as power saving efforts continued and the 1,180 megawatt No.3 unit at Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi plant came online earlier this month -- the first reactor restarting since the Fukushima nuclear crisis. Nuclear power had accounted for about 30 percent of Japan's electricity demand before the Fukushima crisis. In June, the utilities burned 4.26 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent, up 5.7 percent from a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed. The regionally dominant utilities generated 70.46 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in June, down 4.1 percent from a year earlier, due partly to cooler weather than a year earlier. The year-on-year decline was the first since January and matched a Reuters projection. Consumption of fuel oil and crude oil last month surged 132 percent to 469,000 barrels per day (bpd) from a year ago, but the year-on-year growth in oil usage was somewhat checked by weaker peak-hour electricity demand in western Japan. In May, utilities' oil consumption had soared 157 percent from a year earlier at 462,000 bpd. Temperatures on average in western Japan in June were lower than those of a normal year while temperatures in other regions were in line with a normal year, Japan Meteorological Agency has said. Following is a table of total energy purchases and consumption by the utilities for last month, according to the federation data with volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha converted to barrels from kilolitres. LNG and coal in tonnes (One kilolitre equals about 6.2898 barrels): Purchase May-12 Jun-11 Jun-12 yr/yr % Coal 3,488,605 3,815,657 3,663,373 -4.0 Fuel oil 7,930,759 3,452,553 7,217,061 109.0 Crude 8,912,125 3,814,380 7,155,717 87.6 Total oil 16,842,883 7,266,933 14,372,778 97.8 LNG 4,717,359 4,456,439 4,421,845 -0.8 Naphtha 0 0 0 - Consumption May-12 Jun-11 Jun-12 yr/yr % Coal 3,240,844 3,537,372 3,558,561 0.6 Fuel oil 6,848,749 3,149,303 7,402,579 135.1 Crude 7,482,692 2,927,235 6,668,547 127.8 Total oil 14,331,441 6,076,538 14,071,125 131.6 LNG 4,411,805 4,032,585 4,262,986 5.7 Naphtha 39 787 45 -94.3 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Himani Sarkar)