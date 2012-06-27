June 27 The Long Island Power Authority (LIPA)
said on Wednesday it was on schedule to transition from National
Grid to Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)
for a new 10-year operating services agreement beginning in
2014.
LIPA said in a release that it had received all necessary
approvals from the New York attorney general, the Office of the
State Comptroller and the Internal Revenue Service.
LIPA is a municipal power company serving more than 1.1
million customers in Nassau and Suffolk counties and the
Rockaway Peninsula in Queens.
The power authority picked PSEG to operate the Long Island
grid in December 2011 after considering various options for its
system.
Those options included selling the system to another
utility, turning LIPA into a full services power company and
signing another operating services agreement with another
company like PSEG or National Grid.
Under the agreement, PSEG will manage electric transmission
and distribution operations, customer services, LIPA's 18
percent stake in the 1,143-megawatt Nine Mile Point 2 nuclear
power station in upstate New York, and related functions.
Lockheed Martin, a technology company subcontractor
to PSEG, will provide transition management, information
technology, corporate business, energy efficiency services and
other services, LIPA said.
PSEG operates the biggest utility in New Jersey, serving 2.2
million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers.