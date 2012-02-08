* Project to create 650 construction jobs
* LS Power building plant without power purchase contract
* Plant to enter service in 2014
By Scott DiSavino
Feb 8 LS Power, a New York-based private
power generator, broke ground on the 738-megawatt West Deptford
natural gas-fired power plant in New Jersey, groups that support
the project said Wednesday.
The West Deptford project will provide about 650 jobs over
the course of construction and generate over $100 million in
taxes, the New Jersey Energy Coalition said in a release.
Officials at LS Power were not immediately available for
comment.
The plant will produce enough electricity to power more than
700,000 New Jersey homes.
LS Power has said it expects the combined cycle plant, which
does not have a power purchase contract, will begin commercial
operation in 2014.
New Jersey, which wants more construction jobs, lower power
prices and new cleaner plants to replace its aging generating
fleet, in March 2011, offered long term capacity contracts to
three other energy companies to build new natural gas fired
power plants.
The contracts for those plants, which were proposed by units
of New York oil company Hess Corp in Newark, New Jersey
energy company NRG Energy in Old Bridge and Maryland
private power generator Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) in
Woodbridge, are however the subject of numerous federal
regulatory disputes and a few state and federal lawsuits.
The problem with the capacity contracts, in part, is whether
the state can subsidize the new plants with long-term contracts
even though New Jersey is part of a competitive power market run
by PJM, the regional grid operator, and overseen by the U.S.
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
PJM operates the power grid in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest
states including New Jersey.
LS Power participated in the New Jersey capacity contract
process but was not awarded a contract.
Energy experts note, despite LS Power moving forward with
the West Deptford project, it is difficult to build a power
plant without a long-term contract. If federal regulators or the
courts determine New Jersey cannot subsidize the other plants,
they may not be built, energy experts have said.
As a private company, LS Power has not said how much it will
cost to build the West Deptford plant.
The overnight capital cost to build a combined-cycle plant
costs about $1,000 per kilowatt, so a plant the size of West
Deptford could cost about $738 million, according to U.S.
government data.