Nov 18 Over 675,000 homes and businesses in the
U.S. Midwest and Ontario, Canada were still without power on
Monday afternoon, down from almost 800,000 outages this morning
following severe thunderstorms Sunday night, according to local
power companies.
Michigan was the hardest-hit state with more than 540,000
customers out.
DTE Energy Co, the biggest power company in the
state, said it has about 275,000 customers out and expects to
need several days to restore service to all homes and
businesses.
Other hard-hit states include Indiana, Illinois, Ohio,
Missouri and New York.
There were also about 69,000 outages in the Canadian
province of Ontario.
The following table lists other major outages:
Power Company State/Pro Out Now
vince
DTE MI 275,000
CMS MI 207,000
Hydro One ON 68,700
Duke IN 25,600
AEP MI 25,400
AEP IN 19,800
Ameren IL 17,200
Exelon IL 12,000
NiSource IN 7,000
FirstEnergy OH 5,500
AEP OH 4,500
AES IN 3,600
Ameren MO 2,200
Iberdrola NY 2,100
Total 675,600
