June 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's
MidAmerican Energy Co has decided against building any new
nuclear reactors in Iowa in the near future because of
regulatory hurdles.
"It is premature, given the uncertainty of carbon regulation
and the extensive regulatory review for new nuclear reactor
designs, to immediately pursue any additional site work on a
future generation option, including a nuclear facility," the
company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Many utilities have put plans for costly new nuclear
reactors on hold due to cheap natural gas prices, the much lower
cost to build gas-fired generators, and the lack of federal
restrictions on carbon emissions.
A few companies however have forged ahead with construction
of five new reactors - Southern Co in Georgia, Scana Corp
in South Carolina and the Tennessee Valley Authority in
Tennessee.
MidAmerican's news came after the company completed a study
on nuclear feasibility and reported the results to Iowa
regulators on Monday. The utility, the state's largest, had been
collecting a half-percent charge from customers there to study
the feasibility of building new reactors.
MidAmerican asked the Iowa Utilities Board to approve a plan
that allows the company to refund $8.8 million of the funds
collected from its customers in the state and to stop collecting
the half-percent charge for the assessment, effective July 1,
three months earlier than planned.
The refund and elimination of the half-percent charge for
the nuclear assessment will result in a slight decrease in Iowa
customers' bill amounts starting this summer, MidAmerican said.
In 2010, MidAmerican worked with state regulators to enact a
law that authorized the assessment of nuclear generation
potential in Iowa.
The assessment began in 2010. Since that time, MidAmerican
identified various sites that met nuclear regulatory
requirements throughout the state and eventually narrowed the
locations to two for additional testing.
In fall 2012, soil and environmental assessments were taken
in Fremont and Muscatine counties to assess land suitability in
the event a determination was made to develop a facility.
Based on the assessment's results, MidAmerican said it would
not buy any land in Iowa at this time to develop a nuclear
facility. The land options in Fremont County will expire, and
the company said it would not pursue an extension on its land
options in Muscatine County.
MidAmerican said it would still assess and review all
sources of generation.
Separately, MidAmerican said its recently announced plan to
build additional wind generation would help keep customers'
costs down. If approved by state regulators, the wind expansion
will reduce customer rates by $10 million a year by 2017,
starting with a $3.3 million decrease in 2015.
MidAmerican provides electric service to 734,000 customers
and natural gas service to 714,000 in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska
and South Dakota.