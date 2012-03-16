HOUSTON, March 16 Southern Co's Mississippi utility will continue building a $2.8 billion coal-gasification power plant in Kemper County despite a state supreme court ruling that overturned the plant's legal certification, the utility said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court, in a 9-0 vote, rejected the Mississippi Public Service Commission's May 2010 approval of the Kemper project, saying the commission failed to show that the plant would benefit the utility's customers as required by state law. The court sent the case back to the PSC.

Southern Co's smallest utility, Mississippi Power, began building the 582-megawatt integrated gasification combined-cycle (IGCC) power plant in late 2010.

Mississippi Power said it hoped the commission would address the ruling quickly.

"We are confident there is substantial evidence in the record to support the commission's approval of the certificate," said Mississippi Power spokesman Jeff Shepard in a statement.

"We intend to continue construction of this facility to provide our customers with a sound energy future and unlock the facility's substantial customer benefits," Shepard said.