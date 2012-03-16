* Mississippi Power seeks commission action soon
* Utility has spent $1 billion so far
* Natural gas prices lower than in 2010
HOUSTON, March 16 Southern Co's
Mississippi utility will continue building a $2.8 billion
coal-gasification power plant in Kemper County despite a court
ruling that overturned the plant's legal certification, the
utility said on Friday.
In a 9-0 vote on Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme
Court rejected the Mississippi Public Service Commission's
(PSC) May 2010 approval of the Kemper project, saying the
commission failed to show evidence that the plant
would benefit the utility's customers as required by state law.
The court sent the case back to the PSC.
Southern Co's smallest utility, Mississippi Power, began
building the 582-megawatt integrated gasification combined-cycle
(IGCC) power plant in late 2010.
According to state filings, Mississippi Power has spent
more than $1.1 billion on the Kemper County IGCC plant so far,
including $245 million in grant money from the U.S. Department
of Energy. It is expected to begin producing power in 2014.
A Mississippi Power spokesman said the utility hoped the PSC
would address the ruling quickly to "correct" its order.
"We intend to continue construction of this
facility to provide our customers with a sound energy future,"
said Jeff Shepard.
The supreme court said Mississippi law required the
commission to make findings, backed by "substantial evidence
presented," to support a decision to grant a certificate of need
which allows a utility to build power plants and recover its
costs from customers.
"We find the commission's approval of the project fails
to satisfy this requirement," the court said a brief ruling.
Shepard said Mississippi Power was "confident
there is substantial evidence in the record to support the
commission's approval of the certificate."
"The commission supported the building of this facility
at the time the order was issued and nothing has occurred since
the order which should cause the commission to reverse its
decision," the company said in its statement.
The most contentious testimony during commission
hearings over the benefits of the Kemper coal technology versus
natural gas generation was disagreement over the future
direction of gas prices.
Opponents of the plant, including independent power
producers and the Sierra Club, said Mississippi Power could only
justify customer savings by using a long-term, high-priced gas
scenario that did not take into account the growing supply of
gas from shale-rock formations.
Since those hearings, U.S. natural gas prices have
dropped to the lowest level in a decade and gas in storage is
running 50 percent above the industry's closely-watched
five-year average. Many experts now see relatively low gas
prices for years.
"This project cannot withstand the light of day," said
Louie Miller, director of the Sierra Club in Mississippi which
challenged the certificate in court.
Because of its high cost and new technology, the PSC
closely scrutinized the Kemper project and the utility's need
for additional generation.
Kemper appeared to be dead after the commission imposed
a $2.4 billion price cap on the project in April 2010, a limit
Mississippi Power officials said would make the plant impossible
to finance. The utility asked for a rehearing.
About a month later, the PSC voted 2-1 to allow the
utility to build the plant under revised conditions that
included raising the price cap by nearly $500 million to $2.88
billion.
Commissioner Brandon Presley, who consistently opposed
the project, called the supreme court action "a major victory"
for Mississippi Power customers.
"I personally wrote multi-page dissents in this case
and am pleased to see that those arguments were not in vain,"
Presley said in a statement.
Calls to the South Mississippi Electric Power
Association which has agreed to purchase of a 17.5-percent stake
in the Kemper plant were not returned on Friday.