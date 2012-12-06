* Nearby processing plant shut after explosion
* Plant expected back up in next day or two
* No injuries reported after incident
Dec 6 An explosion hit a natural gas pipeline
near Goldsmith in West Texas late Wednesday, shutting a nearby
processing plant, the companies involved said on Thursday.
The fire, which occurred on West Texas Gas' pipeline, was
extinguished on Wednesday and no injuries were reported, the
local fire department said.
West Texas Gas confirmed the incident but declined to give
any details about its cause or the size of the line.
DCP Midstream shut its nearby natural gas processing plant
in Goldsmith, Texas, which feeds gas into the West Texas line,
due to the fire.
The plant, which has a capacity of 160 million cubic feet
per day, is expected back up in the next 24-48 hours, a company
spokeswoman said.
Despite the shutdown, there was no damage to plant
operations, she said.
DCP is a joint venture between Spectra Energy Corp
and Phillips 66.
Privately-owned WTG owns and operates approximately 5,192
miles (8,355 km) of natural gas distribution mainlines and
serves 28,108 customers within the states of Oklahoma and Texas,
according to its website.