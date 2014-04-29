April 29 The U.S. New England power grid
operator expects to have enough resources to meet peak electric
demand this summer when business and homeowners crank up their
air conditioners to escape the heat.
ISO New England, the grid operator for the six New England
states, forecast usage would peak at about 26,660 megawatts with
temperatures of about 90 degrees F (32.2 degrees C) and 28,965
MW in an extended heat wave with temperatures of 95 F.
Both forecasts include the demand-reducing effect of
energy-efficiency measures, the ISO said.
Last summer, power usage peaked at 27,379 MW on July 19,
2013. The all-time peak demand record was 28,130 MW set on Aug.
2, 2006.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes in New England.
"Widespread energy-efficiency efforts across New England
have reduced the region's forecasted peak demand for
electricity," said Vamsi Chadalavada, executive vice president
and chief operating officer of ISO New England, in a statement.
To meet demand this summer, the ISO said it has secured
29,135 MW of generation, 1,280 MW of electric imports and 700 MW
of demand-response resources through its power capacity auction.
Demand-response programs compensate consumers who reduce
usage during times of tight system conditions.
The ISO noted the remaining coal and oil-fired units at the
585-MW Salem Harbor power plant in the Greater Boston area will
retire June 1.
"This retirement is the first in a series of expected large
resource retirements in the coming years that will reduce the
available generating capacity in New England, resulting in the
need for new resources," Chadalavada said.
To replace units like Salem Harbor, the ISO noted generating
companies are relying more on natural gas to fuel power plants.
The ISO warned that "difficulties can arise" in supplying
gas to generators during the summer because of planned and
unplanned pipeline maintenance even though fuel supply concerns
are more significant during the winter, when pipelines
transporting the fuel to heat homes and businesses are already
at or near full capacity.
Gas and power companies are better coordinating their
efforts following recent orders by federal energy regulators to
make sure there is enough gas (or other fuels) available to keep
power plants running reliably.
The biggest power companies in New England include units of
National Grid Plc, Northeast Utilities, Iberdrola
SA, NextEra Energy Inc, Dominion Resources Inc
, Entergy Corp, Exelon Corp, NRG Energy Inc
and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)