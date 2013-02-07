BRIEF-UMH Properties prices public offering of 1.4 mln shares of common stock
* UMH Properties, Inc. prices public offering of 1,400,000 shares of common stock
Feb 7 Power rates for most New Jersey customers declined following the state's power auction, state utility regulators said Thursday.
Public Service Gas and Electric (PSE&G) rates, however, will remain the same because of increased costs for major transmission projects in that utility's service area, the regulators said.
* Firsthand Technology Value Fund announces completion of turn acquisition