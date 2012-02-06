* Power prices at 10 year lows with natural gas
* New Jersey seeking about 8,300 MW of power in auctions
* Most businesses buy power from competitive suppliers
By Scott DiSavino
Feb 6 This month, New Jersey is holding
auctions to acquire billions of dollars of power that will
likely lower electric rates for millions of homes and businesses
in the Garden State.
Electricity traders predicted prices would decline because
wholesale power is now trading at the lowest levels in 10 years
as record high production from shale gas has pushed natural gas
prices to near 10 year lows.
In most markets, including the PJM power grid, which covers
13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states including New Jersey, natural
gas is the marginal fuel that sets prices for power generation.
Nuclear power dominates New Jersey's electric market,
typically supplying more than half of the state's generation,
according to U.S. government data.
New Jersey is seeking about 8,300 megawatts (MW) of power in
two auctions. The first seeks about 5,300 MW of fixed price
power for three years for residential and small business
customers. The second seeks about 3,000 MW of hourly priced
service for one year for larger commercial and industrial users.
Last year, the auctions secured about 8,600 MW of power
worth about $7 billion.
One megawatt powers about 1,000 New Jersey homes.
The New Jersey auction is one of the biggest in the nation
and electricity traders have said that what occurs in New Jersey
will likely also be reflected in other retail choice auctions,
like in Illinois, later this year.
There are 15 states, including New Jersey and Illinois, that
allow electric and natural gas customers to choose from among
competitive suppliers.
But not all customers choose to switch to other suppliers.
For those mostly residential customers who do not switch to
another supplier, New Jersey requires the state's four investor
owned utilities to acquire power supplies for what it calls
Basic Generation Service (BGS) in these auctions.
The four investor-owned power companies in New Jersey are
units of New Jersey's Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)
, Washington, DC's Pepco Holdings, Ohio's
FirstEnergy and New York's Consolidate Edison.
The utilities pass along the cost of buying the power from
the auctions to customers and do not profit from that sale.
The winning bidders in the BGS auctions last year included
units of ConocoPhillips, Con Edison, Constellation
Energy, DTE Energy, Dominion Resources,
Exelon, NRG Energy, NextEra Energy, PSEG
and TransCanada.
The 2012 auctions started last week on Feb. 2 and 3 and will
likely end later this week, the traders said.
POWER FOR HOMES
About 90 percent of the residential and small business
customers in New Jersey still buy electricity through their
regulated utilities, while only about 10 percent of larger
commercial and industrial companies rely on the auctions for
their power.
All of the utilities' customers have the option to buy power
from competitive suppliers, but businesses are quicker to make
the move in part because they use a great deal of electricity
and therefore can save a lot of money from a small reduction in
rates.
Some of the biggest power retailers in New Jersey are units
of Con Edison, Constellation, Centrica, FirstEnergy, GDF
Suez, NRG, Hess, NextEra and Pepco.
To reduce price volatility for residential and small
business customers, the state blends three years of auction
results to come up with rates.
Starting in June 2012, a third of residential power will
come from the 2010 auction, a third from 2011 and a third from
2012. Each auction covers a three-year period.