* Power prices at 10 year lows with natural gas

* New Jersey seeking about 8,300 MW of power in auctions

* Most businesses buy power from competitive suppliers

By Scott DiSavino

Feb 6 This month, New Jersey is holding auctions to acquire billions of dollars of power that will likely lower electric rates for millions of homes and businesses in the Garden State.

Electricity traders predicted prices would decline because wholesale power is now trading at the lowest levels in 10 years as record high production from shale gas has pushed natural gas prices to near 10 year lows.

In most markets, including the PJM power grid, which covers 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states including New Jersey, natural gas is the marginal fuel that sets prices for power generation.

Nuclear power dominates New Jersey's electric market, typically supplying more than half of the state's generation, according to U.S. government data.

New Jersey is seeking about 8,300 megawatts (MW) of power in two auctions. The first seeks about 5,300 MW of fixed price power for three years for residential and small business customers. The second seeks about 3,000 MW of hourly priced service for one year for larger commercial and industrial users.

Last year, the auctions secured about 8,600 MW of power worth about $7 billion.

One megawatt powers about 1,000 New Jersey homes.

The New Jersey auction is one of the biggest in the nation and electricity traders have said that what occurs in New Jersey will likely also be reflected in other retail choice auctions, like in Illinois, later this year.

There are 15 states, including New Jersey and Illinois, that allow electric and natural gas customers to choose from among competitive suppliers.

But not all customers choose to switch to other suppliers.

For those mostly residential customers who do not switch to another supplier, New Jersey requires the state's four investor owned utilities to acquire power supplies for what it calls Basic Generation Service (BGS) in these auctions.

The four investor-owned power companies in New Jersey are units of New Jersey's Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) , Washington, DC's Pepco Holdings, Ohio's FirstEnergy and New York's Consolidate Edison.

The utilities pass along the cost of buying the power from the auctions to customers and do not profit from that sale.

The winning bidders in the BGS auctions last year included units of ConocoPhillips, Con Edison, Constellation Energy, DTE Energy, Dominion Resources, Exelon, NRG Energy, NextEra Energy, PSEG and TransCanada.

The 2012 auctions started last week on Feb. 2 and 3 and will likely end later this week, the traders said.

POWER FOR HOMES

About 90 percent of the residential and small business customers in New Jersey still buy electricity through their regulated utilities, while only about 10 percent of larger commercial and industrial companies rely on the auctions for their power.

All of the utilities' customers have the option to buy power from competitive suppliers, but businesses are quicker to make the move in part because they use a great deal of electricity and therefore can save a lot of money from a small reduction in rates.

Some of the biggest power retailers in New Jersey are units of Con Edison, Constellation, Centrica, FirstEnergy, GDF Suez, NRG, Hess, NextEra and Pepco.

To reduce price volatility for residential and small business customers, the state blends three years of auction results to come up with rates.

Starting in June 2012, a third of residential power will come from the 2010 auction, a third from 2011 and a third from 2012. Each auction covers a three-year period.