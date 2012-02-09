* Auction secured about 8,200 MW of power capacity * Residential rates to decline up to 6.4 percent By Scott DiSavino Feb 9 New Jersey utility regulators on Thursday approved the results of two electricity auctions which will lower power prices across nearly all of the state's homes and businesses starting June 1. In a release, the state Board of Public Utilities (BPU) said the value of the auctions was about $7 billion for some 8,200 megawatts of power capacity. Electricity traders noted power prices were down because natural gas prices were near a 10 year low due to record shale gas production. Gas-fire power plants set the price for power in New Jersey and much of the country. This was the state's 11th auction for Basic Generation Service (BGS), which supplies power for those customers who choose not to switch from their regulated power company to a competitive energy supplier. The four investor-owned power companies in New Jersey are units of New Jersey's Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), Washington's Pepco Holdings, Ohio's FirstEnergy and New York's Consolidated Edison . The BPU said this year's auction was expected to reduce the cost of electricity for residential ratepayers ranging from 6.4 percent to 1.0 percent, depending on their power company. "We are pleased that relevant wholesale power market conditions, along with the competitive auction structure for electricity, has resulted in lower cost of electricity for most residents and many businesses across the state," Robert Hanna, President of the BPU, said in a statement. The winning bidders included units of Citigroup, ConocoPhillips , Constellation Energy, DTE Energy, Hess Corp, J.P. Morgan Chase, Macquarie, NextEra Energy, Noble Group, PSEG, TransCanada and Con Edison. AUCTION PROCESS The Board's approval covers the results of two separate auctions, which occurred over four business days. The first auction, which began on Feb. 2 and ended on Feb. 3, was for large commercial and industrial customers. The second auction, which began on Feb. 3 and ended on Feb. 7, was for fixed price service used primarily by residential and small to medium sized commercial customers. The energy secured in the fixed price auction will meet one-third of the state's residential and small business electric demand for the next three energy years, starting June 1, 2012. The remaining two-thirds of demand for the twelve-month period will be met by generation secured in the auctions of 2010 and 2011. The supply acquired for commercial and industrial customers is for one year. The state's four electric distribution companies do not earn a profit on the cost of the generation secured in the auctions. These costs are passed through directly to ratepayers. Monthly Impact of Auction on Average Residential Accounts Utility Usage Current Decrease New Percent KWh Bill Bill Change Atlantic City 650 $118.00 -$3.35 $114.65 -2.8% JCP&L 650 $108.45 -$6.96 $101.49 -6.4% PSE&G 650 $121.40 -$4.41 $116.99 -3.6% Rockland 650 $124.39 -$1.37 $123.02 -1.1% - Atlantic City Electric is a unit of Pepco - JCP&L is a unit of FirstEnergy - PSE&G is a unit of PSEG - Rockland Electric is a unit of Con Edison