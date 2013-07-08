July 8 New York power prices edged lower on
Monday despite hot weather forecasts for early this week, as the
state has more than enough generation to meet the expected
cooling demand even with reduced output from two nuclear
reactors.
Entergy Corp reduced the 1,006-megawatt (MW) Indian
Point 2 reactor, the third-biggest generating unit in the state,
to about 25 percent power over the weekend for work on a valve.
, and Constellation Energy Nuclear Group took its
630-MW Nine Mile 1 reactor off line early Monday, also to work
on a valve.
Entergy and Constellation could not say when their reactors
would return to full power, but electricity traders estimated
both units would return within a few days.
Despite the loss of power from the two reactors, traders
said prices were only in the $60s per megawatt hour for early
this week, well below quotes last week in the $80s as load
forecasts and temperatures came in much lower than expected.
Temperatures this week will reach 88 degrees F (31 C) on
Monday and 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping back to
highs in the 80s on Thursday and Friday, according to
AccuWeather.com. Last week, forecasters were calling for the
mercury to top 90 each day early this week.
"We are not anticipating any issues on the system," New York
Independent System Operator spokesman Ken Klapp told Reuters,
noting demand forecasts are below what was expected for this
time last week. NYISO operates the state's power grid.
On Monday, the NYISO forecast power usage would peak at
28,700 to 30,300 megawatts for the Monday to Wednesday period.
Last week, the NYISO forecast demand this week would reach
31,400 to 32,100 MW early this week. That is still well below
the NYISO's all time record demand of 33,939 MW set in August
2006, before commercial and industrial power usage declined
during the economic crisis.
One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.
The biggest power companies operating in New York include
units of Consolidated Edison Inc, National Grid Plc
, Iberdrola SA, Entergy, TransCanada Inc
and NRG Energy Inc.
BIG APPLE BAKES
In the New York City metropolitan area, Con Edison, the
biggest power company in the state, asked customers to conserve
energy because of the heat.
A spokesman at Con Edison, Allan Drury, told Reuters the
utility had more than enough energy to keep customers' air
conditioners humming. However, the company reduced voltage in a
couple of neighborhoods in Queens (Jackson Heights and Rego
Park) overnight due to a local distribution problem.
Drury could not say when the Queens voltage reduction would
end. In a Twitter message, Con Edison told a customer Monday
morning the power situation in Jackson Heights should return to
normal soon.
Customers do not lose power in a voltage reduction, also
known as a brown out, but incandescent lights, for example, are
dimmer, hot water heaters take longer to heat water and some
motors run slowly.
Over the weekend, Con Edison said it also reduced voltage in
parts of Staten Island on Saturday and Sunday.
Con Edison said power usage on Sunday, when temperatures
reached 92 degrees, set a record for a Sunday at 11,241 MW. That
was the highest for a Sunday since August 2005, but was still
well below the utility's all-time record of 13,189 MW set in
July 2011.
Drury said Con Edison's current forecast for this week is
for demand to peak on Monday at 12,250 MW and decline each day
for the rest of the week.