* Union alleges safety violations
* ConEd says can handle NYC power emergencies
* Company, union resume contract negotiations
By Steve James
July 25 Locked-out New York power workers
charged on Wednesday that the safety of the electricity system
in America's largest city was being compromised by managers and
substitute crews brought in to do emergency maintenance work.
Consolidated Edison denied the accusation, saying the
city had survived heat of over 100 degrees F (38 degrees
Celsius) this month without major loss of electricity.
"We are responding to emergencies, the lights are on," John
Miksad, ConEd's Senior Vice President of Electric Operations
told a joint committee of the New York State Assembly.
"The stock market is open, the subways are running and
hospitals are performing their critical functions," he said.
"It's summer in the city and air conditioners are humming. New
York City is open for business."
Miksad said the company bore a responsibility to the city of
over 8 million people, "that we are continuing to meet even
under the present circumstances."
The Utilities Workers Union of America (UWUA) called for the
hearing of the Assembly's energy and labor committees, saying
health and safety were at risk since the company locked out
8,000 workers on July 1 when labor contract talks broke down.
ConEd has trained managers to carry out essential
maintenance work on the system and has also brought in non-union
workers from other states. There have been some isolated
incidents in which managers have been burned doing emergency
repairs.
"We submitted photographs into evidence showing managers not
wearing the required safety equipment," said union spokesman
John Melia. "ConEd has an untrained workforce doing our jobs and
that is resulting in unsafe conditions."
Two weeks ago, the union called on state regulators to order
ConEd to end its lockout, charging the company was violating
regulatory obligations to provide a safe and reliable service.
The New York State Public Service Commission (PSC), which
regulates power companies in the state, is reviewing its options
after hearing from both sides.
Asked what the Assembly could do, the union's Melia said it
might take legislative action or call on the PSC to intervene.
ConEd's Miksad said there were three heat waves in July and
last Wednesday set a peak electricity delivery record for 2012.
"Severe thunderstorms, hail, and winds in excess of 50 miles
an hour (80 kph) broke last week's heat, but caused thousands to
lose power," he said. "In less than 24 hours, we had everyone's
power restored."
Meanwhile, negotiators for both sides sat down for talks on
Wednesday. A major sticking point, besides wages and health care
costs, has been ConEd's move to phase out defined pensions.
Miksad did not detail the talks during his testimony to the
Assembly hearing, but said the dispute could be settled quickly
if the union agreed to give notice of a strike.
"A simple signature by union leaders, agreeing to a 72-hour
notice before calling a strike, is the only thing that stands
between getting 8,000 people off picket lines and back on the
job," he said.