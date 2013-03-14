March 14 New York utility regulators on Thursday approved a proposal to seek 1,350 megawatts (MW) of generation or transmission later this month to keep the power grid reliable in case Entergy Corp's Indian Point nuclear power plant shuts.

The New York Public Service Commission (PSC) staff said if the 2,037-MW plant shuts in 2015 when its last reactor operating license expires, the additional power would be needed by the summer of 2016.

One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.