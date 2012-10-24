* Wind portfolio to top 10,000 MW by end of 2012
* Energy resources unit to grow in 2013
* Florida power plant modernizations underway
By Scott DiSavino
Oct 24 NextEra Energy Inc expects to
complete more than 1,200 megawatts (MW) of wind power capacity
in the United States in the fourth quarter, the Florida power
company said on Wednesday.
By the end of 2012, NextEra Chief Financial Officer Moray
Dewhurst said on a third-quarter earnings conference call, the
company's wind power portfolio will top 10,000 MW.
Dewhurst also earnings at the company's Energy Resources
unit would rise 10 percent to 15 percent to a range of $740
million to $780 million in 2013.
In 2012, Dewhurst said, Energy Resources' financial
performance was hampered by the continued impact of reduced
power from the Seabrook nuclear plant in New Hampshire and
disappointing mild market conditions in Texas, where the company
has a lot of wind resources.
He said the energy portfolio was roughly 95 percent hedged
in 2013 and 93 percent in 2014.
At its Florida Power and Light (FPL) unit, the company said
it was continuing the construction of both the Cape Canaveral
and Riviera Beach modernization projects in Florida, which were
both on schedule and on budget.
NextEra expects the new 1,250-MW Cape Canaveral natural gas
plant to enter service in mid-2013, the company said on its
website. The old Cape Canaveral was a 792-MW oil/natural
gas-fired plant built in the 1960s.
The company expects the new 1,250-MW Riviera Beach natural
gas plant to enter service in 2014. The old Riviera Beach was a
565-MW oil/natural gas-fired plant that was also built in the
1960s.
FPL's third Florida modernization project is under
development at the Port Everglades plant and should enter
service in mid-2016, Dewhurst said.
The new 1,277-MW Port Everglades natural gas plant would
cost about $1 billion, the company said on its website. There
are four large oil/natural gas-fired units at Port Everglades
built in the 1960s with a combined capacity of 1,205 MW.
And, Dewhurst said, FPL's upgrade of the four reactors at
the St Lucie and Turkey Point nuclear power plants in Florida
should be complete by the spring, adding more than 500 MW of
additional generating capacity.
In the past, the company estimated the cost of the nuclear
upgades at $2.95 billion to $3.15 billion.
Dewhurst also said the company planned to add roughly 900 MW
of solar power through 2016.