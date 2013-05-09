New York Times offers buyouts to newsroom employees
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it offered buyouts to some of its newsroom employees, as it looks to streamline its editing and production systems and reduce the number of editors.
May 9 U.S. power company NextEra Energy Inc will buy 59 of General Electric Co's new 1.7-megawatt wind turbines for a wind farm planned in eastern Michigan.
GE, in a release announcing the sale, said its turbine has blades that extend 100 meters (328 feet), about the height of a 33-story building.
GE did not disclose the cost of the turbines or the timing of the delivery. Officials at GE were not immediately available.
Officials at NextEra, the biggest U.S. generator of renewable power, also were not immediately available to discuss their plans in Michigan.
CHICAGO, May 31 Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said on Wednesday his office sued five major drug manufacturers, accusing them of misrepresenting the risks of prescription opioid painkillers and so helping fuel a sky-rocketing drug addiction epidemic.