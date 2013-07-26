July 26 Spectra Energy Corp said its
joint venture with NextEra Energy Inc will construct a
$3 billion gas pipeline to fuel the rising demand for power
generation in Florida.
NextEra's Florida Power and Light (FPL) utility has selected
the Sabal Trail Transmission JV to build the 465-mile pipeline,
which could carry 1 billion cubic feet per day, from Alabama
through Georgia to Florida.
The pipeline will provide gas for power generation starting
in May 2017, FPL said.
NextEra said in January that Florida uses more gas for
electricity than any U.S. state other than Texas, with about 60
percent of the state's power generated by plants that burn
natural gas.
Unlike Texas, Florida has minimal gas production, no storage
capabilities and only two major pipelines to deliver the fuel
that powers the peninsula.
FPL's selection of these pipeline projects is subject to
review by the Florida Public Service Commission and the Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission, an FPL spokeswoman told Reuters.