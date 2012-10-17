Oct 17 U.S. power company NextEra Energy Inc
said a moderate earthquake in southwest Maine late
Tuesday caused no damage at its nuclear power plant in New
Hampshire, which has been shut for a planned refueling outage
since about Sept. 17.
The moderate earthquake struck Maine on Tuesday shortly
after 7 p.m. (2300 GMT), according to the U.S. Geological Survey
(USGS). It was first reported as a 4.5 magnitude quake centered
near Lake Arrowhead, but the USGS revised the quake's magnitude
to 4.6 and finally down to 4.0.
In a report to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC),
NextEra, of Juno Beach, Florida, said it declared an unusual
event when the earthquake was felt at the plant.
An unusual event is the lowest of the NRC's four emergency
classifications.
The plant exited the unusual event after several hours
following walk downs that indicated no reports of damage at the
station.
NextEra said in the report, the unit was exiting the
refueling outage. Reuters expected the unit to exit the outage
sometime this week. See
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: New Hampshire
COUNTY: Rockingham
TOWN: Hampton, about 40 miles (64 km) north of Boston
OPERATOR: NextEra Energy
OWNER(S): NextEra Energy
CAPACITY: 1,247 MW
UNIT(S): Westinghouse pressurized Water Reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1976 - Construction permit for two reactors granted. Unit
2 was canceled and most of its components sold to
other plants
1986 - Unit 1 construction completed
1990 - Full power operation for Unit 1
2002 - Ten New England utilities that own the plant sold
reactor to FPL, later known as NextEra
2010 - NextEra files license renewal application for 20
years. The NRC said the date of a decision on the
renewal was to be determined
2030 - Current license set to expire if not renewed by NRC