April 10 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
(NRC) on Tuesday fined a unit of Florida power company NextEra
Energy $140,000 for failing to properly maintain the
onsite emergency response facility at the Turkey Point nuclear
power plant in Florida.
NextEra's Florida Power and Light Co's (FPL) failed to
report that the plant's technical support center was not fully
functional during a seven-month period in 2010-2011, the NRC
said in a release.
NRC regulations require licensees to report a major loss of
emergency assessment capability within eight hours.
The NRC said its staff determined the violation was of low
to moderate safety significance that may require additional NRC
inspection and oversight.
Turkey Point is located about 25 miles (40 km) south of
Miami near Homestead, Florida.
The NRC evaluates performance at nuclear power plants with a
color-coded process that classifies regulatory findings as
green, white, yellow or red, in order of increasing safety
significance. The NRC determined the violation at Turkey Point
was white, meaning it has low to moderate safety significance.
The NRC said its staff held a conference with FPL Feb. 21 to
discuss the inspection findings.
On two different occasions, the NRC said, FPL failed to
maintain a fully functional technical support center because
plant personnel disabled portions of the ventilation system and
failed to implement appropriate compensatory measures.
The NRC said that failure could have left response personnel
without protection from radiological hazards that the facility
was designed to provide.
The NRC said FPL has 30 days to appeal the NRC staff's
significance determination for the white finding, the civil
penalty or both.