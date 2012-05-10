* Peak demand seen down 1.3 pct from last summer

* Economic growth slower than anticipated

* Region gets 1,100 MW of new generation

May 10 The northeastern United States and Canada will have enough power to run their air-conditioners this summer, said the region's power reliability coordinator in a report issued late Wednesday.

Northeast Power Coordinating Council Inc forecast peak demand this summer would be 1.3 percent lower than last summer due to slower-than-anticipated economic recovery. It also cited conservation efforts.

NPCC projected the region would have more than 1,100 megawatts of net additional generating resources since last year's summer peak period. One MW powers about 1,000 homes.

"The increase in NPCC system generating capacity, coupled with a lower demand forecast, provides for a more than adequate supply of electricity throughout the summer period," Edward Schwerdt, President and CEO of NPCC, stated.

"New transmission equipment along the Michigan-Ontario border significantly improves the overall reliability and efficiency of the system on a day-to-day basis," he added.

Schwerdt referred to U.S. transmission company ITC Holding Corp's phase angle regulator transmission project along the Michigan-Ontario border. In April, ITC, of Michigan, turned on the new transformers to help control the flow of power around Lake Erie. That project had been in the works for over a decade.

NPCC identified what it called "potential local reliability challenges" in New England but said overall resources in that six-state region were projected to be adequate.

New York and Ontario will have enough supplies, it said.

Québec and the Canadian Maritimes will have more than enough electricity supplies since both see their peak demand in the winter months. The provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on the Atlantic Coast make up the Maritimes.