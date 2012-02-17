Feb 17 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission (NRC) said Friday it was requesting information from
11 nuclear plants regarding fuel performance during accidents.
The NRC said this was not something that presents an
immediate safety concern so there was no reason to shut any of
the plants.
"But we do want them to come back to us to show they are
meeting our regulations," NRC spokesman Scott Burnell told
Reuters.
The 11 reactors are located at FirstEnergy's Beaver
Valley in Pennsylvania, Exelon's Byron in Illinois, Duke
Energy's Catawba in South Carolina and McGuire in North
Carolina, American Electric Power's Cook , and
Dominion's Kewaunee in Wisconsin.
A computer program Westinghouse Electric used has a
fundamental flaw in determining how the fuel loses the ability
to conduct heat, explained Burnell.
This phenomenon is known as "thermal conductivity
degradation."
Because of that error there is a possibility that plants
could underestimate how hot their fuel could get in an accident,
Burnell said.
Westinghouse is majority-owned by Japanese multinational
Toshiba Corp.