March 1 As the first anniversary of
Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster approaches, U.S. nuclear
regulators have moved to issue new rules to deal with safety
issues raised by the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years,
according to agency filings.
On March 11, 2011, an earthquake and tsunami overwhelmed the
Fukushima Daiichi plant on Japan's northeast coast, knocking out
critical power supplies that resulted in a nuclear meltdown and
the release of radiation.
This week, three members of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission have voted to issue the first of three proposed rules
recommended by the agency staff, although the commissioners
differ on some details.
The staff said its recommendations, based on eight changes
identified by the NRC's Fukushima task force, could move forward
without significant delay, with implementation by the end of
2016.
Reactor design modifications and operating changes based on
lessons from Fukushima are expected to add millions of dollars
in costs for nuclear operators, including Exelon Corp,
Entergy Corp, Southern Co and others.
NRC Chairman Gregory Jaczko, and commissioners William
Magwood and George Apostolakis have approved issuance of the
proposed orders, but their comments indicate some difference in
opinion on how the agency should proceed.