* Metropolis is only facility in US that converts uranium
* Plant shut since May 9 due earthquake/tornado risk
* NRC did not say when Metropolis facility may reopen
By Scott DiSavino
Oct 16 Honeywell International Inc said
Tuesday it could take nine to 12 months to upgrade the
Metropolis Works uranium conversion facility in Southern
Illinois to ensure it could withstand a strong earthquake or
tornados.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)
issued a Confirmatory Order telling Honeywell what actions the
company must take before it can resume operations at Metropolis.
The facility has been shut since May 9 following an NRC
inspection that determined a major earthquake or tornado could
result in a higher risk to the public than originally assumed,
the NRC said in a release.
That inspection was part of the NRC's assessment of all U.S.
nuclear related facilities in the wake of last year's Fukushima
disaster in Japan.
There were no safety concerns at the facility currently
since the plant is shut, the NRC said.
"This agreement with the NRC gives Honeywell clarity about
the type and extent of necessary upgrades to the facility,
allowing us to continue the scoping, planning and design work,"
Larry Smith, plant manager for the facility, said in a release.
"Thanks to this agreement, we are closer to being able to
estimate the required investment and schedule of work needed for
the facility to resume full production," Smith said.
A spokesman at Honeywell told Reuters the company has not
publicly announced the estimated cost of the needed upgrades.
The Honeywell Metropolis Works is the only facility in the
United States that takes milled uranium and converts it into
uranium hexafluoride gas (UF6), which is then enriched at other
facilities like USEC Inc's Paducah Gaseous Diffusion
Plant in Kentucky to make fuel for commercial power reactors.
USEC's Paducah uranium enrichment facility is located across
the Ohio River from the Metropolis plant in Paducah, Kentucky.
The Honeywell spokesman said the company does not comment on
how the plant's shutdown was affecting the nation's supply of
uranium hexafluoride.
UF6 is not a widely traded product but since May when the
Metropolis facility shut, cash prices have declined from about
$140 kilograms of uranium (kgU) to about $130 in September. See
Ux Consulting Co LLC (UxC) Uranium UF6 North American price
monthly contracts and
NO RESTART UNTIL WORK DONE
The NRC said it will not allow the Metropolis plant to
resume operations until Honeywell satisfies the provisions
outlined in the NRC's order.
"These measures ensure the continued safety of the people
who work at Honeywell as well as those who live nearby," Victor
McCree, the NRC's Region II Administrator, said in the release.
The inspection in May said process equipment in the facility
lacks seismic restraints, support and bracing that would assure
integrity during a significant seismic or wind event.
Specifically, the NRC said the amount of uranium
hexafluoride that could be released into the environment should
the process equipment be damaged by such an event could be
significantly larger than assumed in the facility's Emergency
Response Plan.
The material that could be released poses more of a chemical
hazard than a radiation hazard, the NRC said.
But with the facility shut, the NRC said a seismic event or
a tornado would not result in a significant release of material.
The NRC said it identified two apparent violations
associated with the inspection findings.
Honeywell's Emergency Response Plan, submitted in May 2005,
failed to identify accident sequences related to credible
seismic and tornado events and the plant's Integrated Safety
Analysis Summary erroneously states that "the plant is designed
to withstand earthquake with no safety
implications," the NRC said.
Due, in part, to Honeywell's cooperation and stated
commitment to protect workers and public safety, the NRC said it
decided to issue a Confirmatory Order in lieu of a Notice of
Violation and consideration of civil penalties.
The NRC wants the company to revise its Emergency Response
Plan and its Integrated Safety Analysis, ensuring that both
define and provide the safety bases for its improved seismic and
wind design.
The NRC also wants Honeywell to implement proposed
modifications to ensure the facility can safely withstand such
events.