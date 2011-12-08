Waymo retires Firefly to focus on mass-produced vehicles
June 13 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo said it is retiring its line of Firefly test vehicles to focus on integrating its technology into mass-produced vehicles.
NEW YORK Dec 8 U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Gregory Jaczko said Thursday the agency would likely approve of Westinghouse Electric's AP1000 reactor design in the next month or two.
He also told Reuters the Commission would likely approve construction of and operating licenses for Southern Co's new Vogtle reactors in Georgia and Scana Corp's new Summer reactors in South Carolina soon after certifying the new reactor design.
June 13 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo said it is retiring its line of Firefly test vehicles to focus on integrating its technology into mass-produced vehicles.
June 13 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday named Biogen Inc's Chief Financial Officer Paul Clancy as its finance head, effective July 31.