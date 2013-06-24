June 24 U.S. power company NRG Energy Inc
said Monday it will convert two coal-fired plants in the
eastern United States to gas-fired units.
NRG said in an email it had planned to deactivate the three
coal units at the 330-megawatt (MW) New Castle plant in
Pennsylvania and two coal units at the 732 MW Avon Lake in Ohio
in April 2015.
But since its merger with GenOn Energy last December, NRG
said it is looking at all of its coal plants to see if they can
be refueled or repowered economically with cleaner gas in a way
that meets increasingly stringent environmental requirements.
Depending on the time it takes for permitting and
construction, NRG said it expects to complete the New Castle and
Avon Lake projects sometime around May 2016, pending state and
local approvals.
For a list of all U.S. coal plants scheduled to shut over
the next several years, see
New Castle is located near New Castle, Pennsylvania, about
45 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. The three coal units entered
service between 1952 and 1964.
Avon Lake is located in Avon Lake, Ohio about 20 miles west
of Cleveland. The two coal units entered service in 1949 and
1970.