BRIEF-Space3 to start trading as of April 5
* Said on Friday that Space3 will start trading on the Italian stock exchange on the MIV (Market for Investment Vehicles) as of April 5
Aug 2 U.S. power company NRG Energy Inc said on Friday its 550-megawatt El Segundo natural gas-fired power plant near Los Angeles has entered service.
The combined-cycle plant can generate enough power to supply about 450,000 homes, which is needed in southern California now that local utility Southern California Edison (SCE) has retired its San Onofre nuclear power plant.
NRG Energy said it will sell power from the plant to SCE through a 10-year purchase agreement.
SCE is a unit of Edison International.
The new plant can deliver more than half of its generating capacity in less than 10 minutes and the balance in less than 1 hour, which is needed as California relies more on intermittent renewable technologies like wind and solar that depend on weather conditions.
NRG Energy built the new El Segundo plant at the site of a retired gas-fired steam unit constructed in 1964 that relied on ocean water for cooling.
The new plant relies on reclaimed water for its air-cooled operation, reducing the use of potable water at the site by nearly 90 percent.
During construction, the project created nearly 400 jobs and is expected to increase annual tax revenue in excess of $3 million per year.
* Board proposes FY dividend of LBP 200 per share for common shareholders, $8 per share for preferred shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (TMNF) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Negative. TMNF is a core company of the consolidated Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TMHD). KEY RATING DRIVERS The IFS rating reflects Fitch's expectation that TMHD will maintain its solid capitalisation and robust franchise. TMHD's financial metric