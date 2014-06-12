(Adds details of approval)
June 12 The New York Public Service Commission
approved on Thursday NRG Energy Inc's plan to refuel the
435-megawatt Dunkirk coal-fired power plant in New York with
natural gas, the state utility regulator said.
The PSC said the project is expected to reduce emissions,
"improve the reliability of the electric system and provide
economic benefits to Western New York."
Under the $140 million agreement between NRG and a U.S. unit
of UK power company National Grid Plc, the repowered
facility will operate for 10 years. It is expected to enter
service in the autumn of 2015.
The PSC said it will allow National Grid to recover the
costs of its agreement with Dunkirk.
NRG will refuel three coal units at Dunkirk to generate up
to 435 MW. At present, only one 75-MW unit is operating on coal,
the PSC said.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes in New York.
The PSC said in a news release that Dunkirk, once repowered,
will still be able to burn coal as a backup fuel in case gas is
in short supply, which sometimes happens on the coldest winter
days when utilities use most of the gas supplies to heat homes
and businesses.
NRG said in early 2012 it wanted to mothball Dunkirk, which
is more than 50 years old, because it was no longer economical
to operate.
National Grid, however, said idling the plant would result
in significant harm to transmission system reliability in
western New York.
The PSC said the refueling plan will create about 50
construction jobs, preserve permanent jobs at the site, and
restore tax payments to the Dunkirk community to their previous
level of about $8 million annually.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; editing by Franklin
Paul and Matthew Lewis)