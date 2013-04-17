By Scott DiSavino
| April 17
April 17 NRG Energy Inc, one of the
biggest power generators in the United States, could offer at
least three plants in response to New York's request for
proposals for units that could replace the giant Indian Point
nuclear plant, NRG said Wednesday.
The New York Power Authority, the state-owned generating
company, is seeking proposals for new generation in the New York
City area that could partially offset the possible shutdown of
Indian Point located about 40 miles (64 km) north of the city.
Lee Davis, NRG Senior Vice President and Regional President,
East, said the company definitely would offer to build a highly
efficient combined-cycle natural gas plant to replace older oil
and gas fired units at its 580-megawatt (MW) Astoria plant in
New York City.
The new Astoria plant would cost up to $1.5 billion and
produce between 520 and 1,040 MW.
Davis was at the Astoria plant on Wednesday because the
Governor of Tokyo, Naoki Inose, was visiting the site as Japan
considers upgrading the nation's older fossil fired plants after
most of its nuclear reactors were shut following the accident at
the Fukushima nuclear plant in 2011.
Davis also said NRG would likely offer to add a combined
cycle gas unit at its existing 1,139-MW Bowline oil and gas
facility on the Hudson River about five miles south of Indian
Point.
The new 775-MW unit at Bowline would cost an estimated $1
billion.
And he said the company was also considering an offer to
construct a new plant at the shuttered Lovett coal plant located
on the Hudson River just a few miles south of Indian Point.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants the two reactors at
Indian Point to shut when their operating licenses expire in
2013 and 2015 in part because the plant is located within the
heavily populated New York metropolitan area, which is home to
about 20 million people.
Concerns about nuclear safety, especially in densely
populated metropolitan areas, have risen since Fukushima.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), which
regulates the country's nuclear power plants, however has said
repeatedly that the 2,037-MW Indian Point is safe.
Entergy Corp, which owns the plant, is seeking new
20-year operating licenses from the NRC for Indian Point
reactors, which supply about a quarter of the power used in the
Big Apple.
The New York Power Authority (NYPA) is looking for about
1,350 MW of additional generation or transmission by June 2016
to partially replace the power from Indian Point in the event
the state forces the nuclear plant to shut.