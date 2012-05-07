May 7 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission will send a four-member special inspection team to Progress Energy's Harris nuclear plant in North Carolina to review the April failure of two main steam isolation valves, the agency said in a release on Monday. Progress shut the 900-megawatt Harris nuclear power plant April 21 for a planned refueling. As the unit was cooling down, two main steam isolation values failed to close, the NRC said. Operators were able to partially close one valve in a half hour while the other valve took three hours to close, the agency said. Main steam isolation valves are used to shut off steam and restrict the release of that steam during certain accident scenarios. The NRC said a potential safety risk existed at the Harris plant had an accident occurred while the valves were in a degraded state. "There was no immediate threat to public safety, but this event does raise important questions that need to be addressed," said Victor McCree, the NRC's region II administrator. The Harris inspection is the fourth initiated this year by the NRC. At least 16 special inspections related to safety and five related to security were begun in 2011, the most since the agency began the current program in 1999, officials said. While the issues that prompted special action by the NRC vary from plant to plant, NRC Chairman Gregory Jaczko said late last year staff was looking for a common thread that may contribute to the increase in inspections. So far, the staff has not identified a common cause, an NRC spokesman said Monday. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: North Carolina COUNTY: Wake County TOWN: New Hill about 20 miles southwest of Raleigh, North Carolina. OPERATOR: Progress Energy OWNER : - Progress Energy (83.5 pct) - North Carolina Eastern Municipal Power CAPACITY: 900 MW UNIT: Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1987 - Unit enters service 2008 - NRC renewed the plant's original 40-year operating license for another 20 years 2008 - Progress applied with the NRC to build two of Toshiba Corp /Shaw Group Inc's Westinghouse Electric Co 1,100 MW AP1000 reactors 2018 - The new 1,100 MW reactors could enter service 2046 - License expires