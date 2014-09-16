Sept 16 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Tuesday approved GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy's Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor (ESBWR) design, allowing power companies to use it in nuclear plants they may build. To date, two power companies have already picked the ESBWR technology for planned reactors. DTE Energy Corp will use it for a project in Michigan, and Dominion Resources Inc, for one in Virginia. GE Hitachi, a venture of conglomerates General Electric Co of the United States and Hitachi Ltd of Japan, said it expected the final design certification rule to be published in the Federal Register by the end of September. The following lists the proposed U.S. new nuclear plants and reactor designs. LICENSE REACTOR(S) COMPANY DESIGN SIZE STATE DECISION (megawatts) Vogtle (2) Southern AP1000 2,234 GA Approved 2012 Summer (2) Scana AP1000 2,234 SC Approved 2012 * Levy (2) Duke AP1000 2,234 FL 2015 Fermi (1) DTE ESBWR 1,600 MI 2015 * South Texas (2) STP STP ABWR 2,700 TX 2016 * Lee (2) Duke AP1000 2,234 SC 2016 * North Anna (1) Dominion ESBWR 1,600 VA 2016 Turkey Point (2) NextEra AP1000 2,234 FL Being Revised ++ Hope Creek PSEG NJ Not Scheduled * Calvert (1) UniStar EPR 1,650 MD Not Scheduled * Bell Bend (1) PPL EPR 1,650 PA Not Scheduled * Clinch River TVA mPower 180 TN Not Received * Callaway Ameren Westinghouse DC 225 MO Not Received * ++ Blue Castle Blue Castle AP1000 2,234 UT Not Received Callaway (1) Ameren EPR MO Suspended 2009 Nine Mile Pt (1) UniStar EPR NY Suspended 2009 Grand Gulf (1) Entergy ESBWR MS Suspended 2009 River Bend (1) Entergy ESBWR LA Suspended 2009 Bellefonte (2) TVA AP1000 AL Suspended 2010 Harris (2) Duke AP1000 NC Suspended 2013 * Comanche Peak (2) Luminant USAPWR TX Suspended 2014 Total 23,009 CERTIFICATION COMPANY DESIGN DECISION Westinghouse AP1000 1,117 Approved 2011 Toshiba STP ABWR 1,350 Approved 2012 * GE-Hitachi ESBWR 1,600 Approved 2014 * Areva EPR 1,650 Not Scheduled * Mitsubishi Heavy USAPWR 1,700 Not Scheduled Toshiba ABWR - Renewal 1,380 Not Scheduled GE-Hitachi ABWR - Renewal 1,500 Not Scheduled * Korea Hydro & APR-1400 1,400 Not Received Nuclear * B&W mPower SMR 180 Not Received * NuScale Power NuScale SMR 45 Not Received * Westinghouse DC Westinghouse SMR 225 Not Received * Holtec DC Holtec SMR 160 Not Received * X-Energy DC XE 100 SMR Not Received * Change to list ** Companies (PSEG and Blue Castle) seeking Early Site Permits that have not announced reactor technology Reactor Design Abbreviations: ABWR - Advanced Boiling Water Reactor built by Toshiba Corp AP1000 - Advanced Passive 1000 built by Westinghouse Electric, which is majority owned by Toshiba EPR - Evolutionary Power Reactor built by Areva SA ESBWR - Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor built by General Electric and Hitachi Ltd USAPWR - U.S. Advanced Pressurized Water Reactor built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries mPower - Babcock & Wilcox small modular reactor APR-1400 - Advanced Power Reactor-1400 built by the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) unit of Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Von Ahn)