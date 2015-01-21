Jan 21 The following lists the proposed U.S. new nuclear plants and reactor
designs.
LICENSE
REACTOR(S) COMPANY DESIGN SIZE STATE DECISION
Vogtle (2) Southern AP1000 2,234 GA Approved
2012
Summer (2) Scana AP1000 2,234 SC Approved
2012
Levy (2) Duke AP1000 2,234 FL 2015
Fermi (1) DTE ESBWR 1,600 MI 2015
South Texas (2) STP STP ABWR 2,700 TX 2016
Lee (2) Duke AP1000 2,234 SC 2016
North Anna (1) Dominion ESBWR 1,600 VA 2016
++ Hope Creek PSEG NJ 2016
* Turkey Point (2) NextEra AP1000 2,234 FL 2017
Calvert (1) UniStar EPR 1,650 MD Not
Scheduled
Bell Bend (1) PPL EPR 1,650 PA Not
Scheduled
++ Blue Castle Blue AP1000 2,234 UT Not
Castle Received
Clinch River TVA mPower 180 TN TBD
Callaway Ameren Westinghouse DC 225 MO TBD
Callaway (1) Ameren EPR MO Suspended
2009
Nine Mile Pt (1) UniStar EPR NY Suspended
2009
Grand Gulf (1) Entergy ESBWR MS Suspended
2009
River Bend (1) Entergy ESBWR LA Suspended
2009
Bellefonte (2) TVA AP1000 AL Suspended
2010
Harris (2) Duke AP1000 NC Suspended
2013
Comanche Peak (2) Luminant USAPWR TX Suspended
2014
Total 23,009
CERTIFICATION
COMPANY DESIGN DECISION
Westinghouse AP1000 1,117 Approved
2011
Toshiba STP ABWR 1,350 Approved
2012
GE-Hitachi ESBWR 1,600 Approved
2014
Areva EPR 1,650 Not
Scheduled
Mitsubishi Heavy USAPWR 1,700 Not
Scheduled
Toshiba ABWR - Renewal 1,380 Not
Scheduled
GE-Hitachi ABWR - Renewal 1,500 Not
Scheduled
Korea Hydro & APR-1400 1,400 Not
Nuclear Received
NuScale Power NuScale SMR 45 Not
Received
X-Energy DC XE 100 SMR Not
Received
B&W mPower SMR 180 TBD
Westinghouse DC Westinghouse SMR 225 TBD
Holtec DC Holtec SMR 160 TBD
* Change to list
** Companies (PSEG and Blue Castle) seeking Early Site Permits
Reactor Design Abbreviations:
ABWR - Advanced Boiling Water Reactor built by Toshiba Corp
AP1000 - Advanced Passive 1000 built by Westinghouse Electric, which is majority owned by
Toshiba
EPR - Evolutionary Power Reactor built by Areva SA
ESBWR - Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor built by General Electric and
Hitachi Ltd
USAPWR - U.S. Advanced Pressurized Water Reactor built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
mPower - Babcock & Wilcox small modular reactor
APR-1400 - Advanced Power Reactor-1400 built by the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) unit
of Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
